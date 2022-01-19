hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 20, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jan 19, 2022

₹1518 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1490

1545

1560

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1535 only if the stock breaks below 1515.

₹1867 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1828

1900

1930

Bias is turning bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 1880. Keep the stop-loss at 1915.

₹220 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

218

215

223

226

Hovers above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 223 if stock decisively breaks below 220.

₹170 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

160

175

180

Stock looks bullish. Buy the stock now and on a dip to 165. Place stop-loss at 160.

₹2521 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2480

2535

2565

Resistance ahead. Go short if RIL fails to rise past 2535. Keep the stop-loss at 2555

₹516 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

508

505

518

526

Shows bullish bias. Yet, go long only if the stock rallies past 518. Stop-loss at 510.

₹3915 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3860

3800

3960

4000

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 3960.

17976 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17930

17760

18000

18160

The contract slips below the support at 18,000. Go short now and at 18,000 with stop-loss at 18,160.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 19, 2022

