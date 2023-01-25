₹1695 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1670
1720
1745
Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 1680
₹1552 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1540
1560
1575
Go long on dips at 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1535
₹339 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
336
334
341
344
Wait for a dip. Go long at 337 with a stop-loss at 335
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
151
149
153
156
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 150.
₹2415 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2390
2360
2430
2450
Go long with a stop-loss at 2380 on a bounce from 2390
₹594 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
588
597
600
Go short now and at 596. Keep the stop-loss at 598
₹3436 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3425
3410
3450
3475
Go short on a break below 3425. Keep the stop-loss at 3430.
18119 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18090
18050
18175
18225
Go short with a stop-loss at 18110 on a break below 18090
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.