₹1695 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1670

1720

1745

Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 1680

₹1552 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1540

1560

1575

Go long on dips at 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1535

₹339 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

336

334

341

344

Wait for a dip. Go long at 337 with a stop-loss at 335

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

151

149

153

156

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 150.

₹2415 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2390

2360

2430

2450

Go long with a stop-loss at 2380 on a bounce from 2390

₹594 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

588

597

600

Go short now and at 596. Keep the stop-loss at 598

₹3436 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3425

3410

3450

3475

Go short on a break below 3425. Keep the stop-loss at 3430.

18119 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18090

18050

18175

18225

Go short with a stop-loss at 18110 on a break below 18090

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   