Day Trading Guide for January 28, 2022

₹1482 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1435
1505
|
1520
Limited room on the upside. Go short on rallies at 1500. Stop-loss can be placed at 1525
₹1687 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1640
1700
|
1725
Inititate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1680 only if the stock breaks above 1700
₹215 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
210
216
|
218
Resistance ahead. Go long if the stock breaks above 216. Keep the stop-loss at 213
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
160
168
|
171
Outlook continues to remain unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.
₹2347 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2270
2360
|
2390
Corrective rally looks likely. Go long now and on dips at 2315. Stop-loss can be kept at 2285
₹529 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
524
519
531
|
537
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate dips at 525. Keep the stop-loss at 521
₹3652 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3560
3685
|
3715
In a strong downtrend. Go short now and on rallies at 3680 with a stop-loss at 3705
17186 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16685
17230
|
17350
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 17320 if the contract reverses lower from 17230
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
January 27, 2022