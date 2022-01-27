hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 28, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jan 27, 2022

₹1482 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1435

1505

1520

Limited room on the upside. Go short on rallies at 1500. Stop-loss can be placed at 1525

₹1687 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1640

1700

1725

Inititate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1680 only if the stock breaks above 1700

₹215 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

212

210

216

218

Resistance ahead. Go long if the stock breaks above 216. Keep the stop-loss at 213

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

160

168

171

Outlook continues to remain unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.

₹2347 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2270

2360

2390

Corrective rally looks likely. Go long now and on dips at 2315. Stop-loss can be kept at 2285

₹529 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

524

519

531

537

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate dips at 525. Keep the stop-loss at 521

₹3652 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3600

3560

3685

3715

In a strong downtrend. Go short now and on rallies at 3680 with a stop-loss at 3705

17186 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16685

17230

17350

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 17320 if the contract reverses lower from 17230

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 27, 2022
stock market
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you