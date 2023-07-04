₹1719 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1690
1760
1800
Wait for dips. Go long at 1715. Keep the stop-loss at 1695
₹1333 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1300
1350
1390
Go long on dips at 1325. Stop-loss can be placed at 1310
₹463 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
456
468
471
Go long on dips at 461. Keep the stop-loss at 459
₹163 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
160
164
167
Go long only above 164. Stop-loss can be kept at 162
₹2615 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2585
2650
2685
Go long now and at 2605. Stop-loss can be kept at 2590
₹585 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
581
578
589
592
Wait for dips. Go long at 582. Keep the stop-loss at 580
₹3271 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3255
3230
3310
3350
Wait for dips. Go long at 3260. Keep the stop-loss at 3245
19412 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19345
19230
19520
19600
Go long on dips at 19380 and 19360 with a stop-loss at 19320
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.