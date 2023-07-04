₹1719 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1690

1760

1800

Wait for dips. Go long at 1715. Keep the stop-loss at 1695

₹1333 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1300

1350

1390

Go long on dips at 1325. Stop-loss can be placed at 1310

₹463 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

456

468

471

Go long on dips at 461. Keep the stop-loss at 459

₹163 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

160

164

167

Go long only above 164. Stop-loss can be kept at 162

₹2615 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2585

2650

2685

Go long now and at 2605. Stop-loss can be kept at 2590

₹585 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

581

578

589

592

Wait for dips. Go long at 582. Keep the stop-loss at 580

₹3271 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3255

3230

3310

3350

Wait for dips. Go long at 3260. Keep the stop-loss at 3245

19412 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19345

19230

19520

19600

Go long on dips at 19380 and 19360 with a stop-loss at 19320

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

