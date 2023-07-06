₹1673 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1645
1685
1710
Go short now and at 1685. Keep the stop-loss at 1695
₹1346 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1340
1325
1355
1370
Go long only above 1355. Keep the stop-loss at 1350
₹475 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
472
468
478
481
Go long now and at 473. Stop-loss can be kept at 471
₹163 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
160
165
167
Go long on dips at 162. Stop-loss can be placed at 161
₹2585 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2575
2540
2600
2625
Wait for dips. Go long at 2580. Keep the stop-loss at 2565
₹591 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
588
584
594
596
Go long on dips at 589. Stop-loss can be kept at 587
₹3321 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3260
3330
3370
Go long on a break above 3330. Keep the stop-loss at 3310
19478 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19390
19320
19500
19600
Go long only above 19500. Stop-loss can be placed at 19480
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
