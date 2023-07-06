₹1673 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1645

1685

1710

Go short now and at 1685. Keep the stop-loss at 1695

₹1346 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1325

1355

1370

Go long only above 1355. Keep the stop-loss at 1350

₹475 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

472

468

478

481

Go long now and at 473. Stop-loss can be kept at 471

₹163 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

160

165

167

Go long on dips at 162. Stop-loss can be placed at 161

₹2585 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2575

2540

2600

2625

Wait for dips. Go long at 2580. Keep the stop-loss at 2565

₹591 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

588

584

594

596

Go long on dips at 589. Stop-loss can be kept at 587

₹3321 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3260

3330

3370

Go long on a break above 3330. Keep the stop-loss at 3310

19478 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19390

19320

19500

19600

Go long only above 19500. Stop-loss can be placed at 19480

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

