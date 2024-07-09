₹1634 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1560
1650
1670
Go short if the price rises to 1660; place stop-loss at 1680.
₹1659 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1620
1665
1680
Buy the stock if it surpasses 1665; stop-loss at 1650.
₹443 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
435
445
460
Now at a barrier. Buy above 445 with a stop-loss at 440.
₹299 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
292
286
300
310
Go long if the stock surpasses 300; stop-loss at 295.
₹3202 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3175
3150
3250
3300
Buy now and on a dip to 3150; place stop-loss at 3080.
₹856 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
855
845
862
870
Initiate fresh buys if it rises above 862; stop-loss at 855.
₹3975 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3960
3900
4050
4130
Go long in the stock of TCS with a stop-loss at 3940.
24379 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24250
24100
24450
24800
Buy now and on a dip to 24250; stop-loss at 24100.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.