₹1641 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1600
1655
1680
Go short on a rise at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1660
₹1365 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1320
1390
1410
Wait for dips. Go long at 1355 with a stop-loss at 1340
₹472 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
466
475
478
Go short below 470. Stop-loss can be kept at 472
₹168 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
165
169
171
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock
₹2743 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2730
2700
2765
2800
Wait for a rise. Go short at 2760 with a stop-loss at 2775
₹586 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
584
580
589
594
Go short on a rise at 588. Keep the stop-loss at 590
₹3340 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3325
3290
3355
3375
Wait for dips. Go long at 3330. Keep the stop-loss at 3320
19498 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19450
19380
19570
19610
Go short on a break below 19450 with a stop-loss at 19470
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
