Day Trading Guide for July 14, 2023

Updated - July 14, 2023 at 06:18 AM.

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

The Day Trading Guide provides key intraday supports and resistances to monitor the Nifty Futures and popularly traded stocks like Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI, along with offering intraday trade recommendations that include specific entry and stop-loss levels, where the mentioned resistances and supports serve as exit points; however, it’s important to note that these recommendations rely on Technical Analysis and trading carries the risk of potential losses.