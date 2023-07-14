₹1641 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1600

1655

1680

Go short on a rise at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1660

₹1365 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1320

1390

1410

Wait for dips. Go long at 1355 with a stop-loss at 1340

₹472 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

466

475

478

Go short below 470. Stop-loss can be kept at 472

₹168 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

165

169

171

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock

₹2743 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2730

2700

2765

2800

Wait for a rise. Go short at 2760 with a stop-loss at 2775

₹586 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

584

580

589

594

Go short on a rise at 588. Keep the stop-loss at 590

₹3340 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3325

3290

3355

3375

Wait for dips. Go long at 3330. Keep the stop-loss at 3320

19498 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19450

19380

19570

19610

Go short on a break below 19450 with a stop-loss at 19470

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

