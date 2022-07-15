hamburger

Day Trading Guide for July 15, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 14, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1351 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1335

1320

1360

1380

Short-term outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1375

₹1429 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1385

1440

1460

Resistance ahead. Go short now and accumulate at 1438. Stop-loss can be placed at 1455

₹291 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

289

285

293

297

Just above a support. Go short if the stock bounces from 289. Keep the stop-loss at 287

₹127 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

124

122

129

133

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹2397 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2360

2300

2440

2480

Range bound. Go short only if the stock breaks below 2360. Keep the stop-loss at 2375

₹479 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

477

470

483

486

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 485 if the stock reverses lower from 483.

₹2999 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2970

2930

3040

3100

Trend is down. Wait for a rise and go short at 3030. Stop-loss can be placed at 3055

15941 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15860

15780

16000

16080

Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 16,060 if the contract turns down from 16000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 15, 2022
