Day Trading Guide for July 15, 2022

₹1351 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1335
1320
1360
1380
Short-term outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1375
₹1429 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1385
1440
1460
Resistance ahead. Go short now and accumulate at 1438. Stop-loss can be placed at 1455
₹291 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
289
285
293
297
Just above a support. Go short if the stock bounces from 289. Keep the stop-loss at 287
₹127 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
124
122
129
133
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹2397 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2360
2300
2440
2480
Range bound. Go short only if the stock breaks below 2360. Keep the stop-loss at 2375
₹479 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
477
470
483
486
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 485 if the stock reverses lower from 483.
₹2999 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2970
2930
3040
3100
Trend is down. Wait for a rise and go short at 3030. Stop-loss can be placed at 3055
15941 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15860
15780
16000
16080
Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 16,060 if the contract turns down from 16000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
July 15, 2022