₹1689 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1650

1690

1720

Go long on the break of 1690; stop-loss at 1670.

₹1449 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1415

1460

1490

Sell the stock with a stop-loss at 1470.

₹492 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

485

480

500

510

Buy now and on a dip to 485; stop-loss at 480.

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

166

162

168

170

Stuck in a range; do not initiate fresh trades.

₹2620 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2575

2550

2630

2680

Buy if 2630 is breached; place stop-loss at 2600.

₹610 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

590

618

625

Buy now and on a dip to 600; stop-loss at 590.

₹3462 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3425

3360

3520

3570

Consider fresh longs with stop-loss at 3425.

19967 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19900

19825

20000

20100

Buy now and on a dip to 19900; place stop-loss at 19825.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

