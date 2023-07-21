₹1689 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1650
1690
1720
Go long on the break of 1690; stop-loss at 1670.
₹1449 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1440
1415
1460
1490
Sell the stock with a stop-loss at 1470.
₹492 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
485
480
500
510
Buy now and on a dip to 485; stop-loss at 480.
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
166
162
168
170
Stuck in a range; do not initiate fresh trades.
₹2620 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2575
2550
2630
2680
Buy if 2630 is breached; place stop-loss at 2600.
₹610 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
590
618
625
Buy now and on a dip to 600; stop-loss at 590.
₹3462 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3425
3360
3520
3570
Consider fresh longs with stop-loss at 3425.
19967 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19900
19825
20000
20100
Buy now and on a dip to 19900; place stop-loss at 19825.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Related Topics
