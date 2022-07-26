Day Trading Guide for July 26, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1396 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1380 1355 1410 1420 Struggling to breach 1400 decisively. Go short now and at 1405. Stop-loss can be kept at 1417 ₹1503 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1480 1455 1520 1540 Near-term view is negative. Go short now and accumulate at 1515 with a stop-loss at 1530 ₹301 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 300 297 303 305 Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 300 with a stop-loss at 298 ₹130 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 124 132 136 Has room to fall further from here. Go short with a stop-loss at 132 on a break below 128 ₹2420 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2400 2375 2440 2470 Bias is negative to see a fresh fall. Go short now and at 2435. Keep the stop-loss at 2455 ₹518 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 510 507 520 528 Initiate fresh long positions only if SBI breaks above 520. Stop-loss can be placed at 518 ₹3167 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3140 3100 3200 3220 Range bound. Go long only if the stock breaks below 3140. Keep the stop-loss at 3155 16620 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16550 16490 16685 16780 Can run into a fresh sell-off. Go short now and at 16660. Stop-loss can be placed at 16720 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.