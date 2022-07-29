Day Trading Guide for July 29, 2022

₹1417 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1380
1425
1445
Trend is up. But wait for dips and initiate fresh longs at 1410. Stop-loss can be placed at 1390.
₹1517 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1440
1540
1600
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1525
₹303 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
302
300
305
307
Uptrend is still intact. Go long now and accumulate at 302. Stop-loss can be kept at 299
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
136
The expected fall is not happening. Avoid trading this stock until a clarity is obtained
₹2457 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2370
2480
2520
Short-term resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2495 if RIL turns down from 2480
₹532 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
530
521
535
537
May see a corrective fall. Go short on a break below 530. Stop-loss can be kept at 532
₹3260 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3220
3300
3335
Outlook is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3235 with a stop-loss at 3225
16954 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16880
16770
17050
17280
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 16910. Keep the stop-loss at 16860
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
July 29, 2022