Day Trading Guide for June 3, 2022

₹1385 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1378
1350
1400
1425
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1378. Stop-loss can be kept at 1390
₹1508 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1440
1515
1530
Resistance can cap the upside. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 1525
₹273 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
271
268
275
280
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 275. Keep the stop-loss at 273
₹153 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
148
156
160
Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 149
₹2725 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2655
2780
2810
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 2705. Stop-loss can be placed at 2685
₹470 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
465
462
473
477
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until the trend becomes clear
₹3423 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3350
3450
3490
Near-term view is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now. Kee the stop-loss at 3390
16630 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16570
16400
16700
16800
Range bound. Go long with a stop-loss at 16660 only if the contract breaks above 16700.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
June 03, 2022