Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 3, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 02, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1385 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1378

1350

1400

1425

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 1378. Stop-loss can be kept at 1390

₹1508 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1440

1515

1530

Resistance can cap the upside. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 1525

₹273 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

271

268

275

280

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 275. Keep the stop-loss at 273

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

148

156

160

Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 149

₹2725 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2655

2780

2810

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 2705. Stop-loss can be placed at 2685

₹470 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

465

462

473

477

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until the trend becomes clear

₹3423 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3350

3450

3490

Near-term view is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now. Kee the stop-loss at 3390

16630 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16570

16400

16700

16800

Range bound. Go long with a stop-loss at 16660 only if the contract breaks above 16700.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 03, 2022
technical analysis
stock market
