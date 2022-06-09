Day trading guide for June 09: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1367 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1350 1320 1380 1420 Near-term view is negative. Go short if the stock falls below 1350. Keep the stop-loss at 1365. ₹1500 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1495 1470 1530 1555 Trading across a horizontal trend and lacks direction. Refrain from trading this stock. ₹268 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 264 260 272 277 Near-term outlook is positive. Go long if the stock rebounds from the support at 264. ₹163 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 155 150 164 169 Rally might be capped at the current level. Short with stop-loss at 170. ₹2724 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2670 2630 2785 2850 Initiate fresh short positions if price falls below 2700. Stop-loss can be at 2760. ₹471 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 460 450 476 485 Strong resistance ahead at 476. Short if the stock moves up to 476 with stop-loss at 485. ₹3404 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3350 3315 3420 3460 Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 3450 with a stop-loss at 3520. 16355 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16350 16225 16440 16500 Trend is bearish. Short now and on a rally to 16440 with stop-loss 16500. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.