₹1672 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1615
1680
1730
Go long only above 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670
₹1527 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1540
1560
Can go either way. Avoid trading the stock for now
₹423 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
421
419
425
428
Go long only above 425. Stop-loss can be kept at 425
₹270 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
267
264
273
276
Wait for a rise. Go short at 272. Keep the stop-loss at 274
₹2883 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2865
2830
2900
2925
Take fresh shorts below 2865. Keep the stop-loss at 2875
₹833 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
829
824
836
843
Go short now and at 835. Stop-loss can be placed at 837
₹3817 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3785
3750
3845
3900
Go long on a break above 3845. Keep the stop-loss at 3830
23554 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23500
23400
23600
23700
Go long only above 23600. Stop-loss can be placed at 23570
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
