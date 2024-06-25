₹1672 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1615

1680

1730

Go long only above 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1670

₹1527 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1540

1560

Can go either way. Avoid trading the stock for now

₹423 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

421

419

425

428

Go long only above 425. Stop-loss can be kept at 425

₹270 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

267

264

273

276

Wait for a rise. Go short at 272. Keep the stop-loss at 274

₹2883 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2865

2830

2900

2925

Take fresh shorts below 2865. Keep the stop-loss at 2875

₹833 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

829

824

836

843

Go short now and at 835. Stop-loss can be placed at 837

₹3817 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3785

3750

3845

3900

Go long on a break above 3845. Keep the stop-loss at 3830

23554 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23500

23400

23600

23700

Go long only above 23600. Stop-loss can be placed at 23570

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

