₹1711 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1660
1720
1745
Go long only above 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1710
₹1541 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1520
1560
1575
Go long now and at 1535. Keep the stop-loss at 1525
₹423 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
421
418
424
426
Wait for a rise. Go short at 425. Keep the stop-loss at 427
₹267 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
265
263
271
275
Wait for a rise. Go short at 270 with a stop-loss at 272
₹2908 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2875
2920
2970
Go long only above 2920. Keep the stop-loss at 2910
₹842 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
838
834
846
852
Go long only above 846. Stop-loss can be placed at 844
₹3839 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3830
3790
3880
3920
Take long positions now and at 3835 with a stop-loss at 3820
23735 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23700
23630
23800
23875
Go long now and at 23710. Stop-loss can be kept at 23680
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
