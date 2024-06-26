₹1711 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1660

1720

1745

Go long only above 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1710

₹1541 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1520

1560

1575

Go long now and at 1535. Keep the stop-loss at 1525

₹423 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

421

418

424

426

Wait for a rise. Go short at 425. Keep the stop-loss at 427

₹267 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

263

271

275

Wait for a rise. Go short at 270 with a stop-loss at 272

₹2908 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2875

2920

2970

Go long only above 2920. Keep the stop-loss at 2910

₹842 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

838

834

846

852

Go long only above 846. Stop-loss can be placed at 844

₹3839 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3830

3790

3880

3920

Take long positions now and at 3835 with a stop-loss at 3820

23735 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23700

23630

23800

23875

Go long now and at 23710. Stop-loss can be kept at 23680

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

