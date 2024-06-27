₹1700 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1665

1720

1750

Go long on dips at 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1680

₹1541 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1510

1550

1570

Go long only above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540

₹424 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

421

418

427

430

Wait for a rise. Go short at 426. Keep the stop-loss at 428

₹268 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

264

262

270

275

Go short now and at 269. Stop-loss can be kept at 271

₹3027 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3000

2960

3100

3180

Go long now and on dips at 3010 with a stop-loss at 2990

₹845 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

840

836

848

852

Go short only below 840. Stop-loss can be placed at 842

₹3856 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3835

3790

3870

3910

Make use of dips to go long at 3840. Keep the stop-loss at 3825

23862 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23800

23750

23920

24000

Wait for dips. Go long at 23820. Keep the stop-loss at 23780

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

