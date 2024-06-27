₹1700 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1665
1720
1750
Go long on dips at 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1680
₹1541 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1510
1550
1570
Go long only above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540
₹424 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
421
418
427
430
Wait for a rise. Go short at 426. Keep the stop-loss at 428
₹268 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
264
262
270
275
Go short now and at 269. Stop-loss can be kept at 271
₹3027 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3000
2960
3100
3180
Go long now and on dips at 3010 with a stop-loss at 2990
₹845 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
840
836
848
852
Go short only below 840. Stop-loss can be placed at 842
₹3856 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3835
3790
3870
3910
Make use of dips to go long at 3840. Keep the stop-loss at 3825
23862 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23800
23750
23920
24000
Wait for dips. Go long at 23820. Keep the stop-loss at 23780
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
