₹1696 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1660

1715

1755

Go long only above 1715. Keep the stop-loss at 1705

₹1573 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1545

1600

1645

Go long now and at 1565. Keep the stop-loss at 1555

₹425 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

424

421

428

432

Take fresh long positions now. Stop-loss can be kept at 423

₹268 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

263

260

269

272

Tak fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 270

₹3061 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3030

2980

3075

3135

Go long only above 3075. Keep the stop-loss at 3065

₹844 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

840

836

848

855

Go long on a break above 848 with a stop-loss at 846

₹3933 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3910

3865

3980

4010

Wait for dips. Go long at 3915. Stop-loss can be placed at 3895

24105 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24030

23960

24175

24400

Go long on a break above 24175. Keep the stop-loss at 24120

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

