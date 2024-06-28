₹1696 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1660
1715
1755
Go long only above 1715. Keep the stop-loss at 1705
₹1573 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1545
1600
1645
Go long now and at 1565. Keep the stop-loss at 1555
₹425 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
424
421
428
432
Take fresh long positions now. Stop-loss can be kept at 423
₹268 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
263
260
269
272
Tak fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 270
₹3061 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3030
2980
3075
3135
Go long only above 3075. Keep the stop-loss at 3065
₹844 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
840
836
848
855
Go long on a break above 848 with a stop-loss at 846
₹3933 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3910
3865
3980
4010
Wait for dips. Go long at 3915. Stop-loss can be placed at 3895
24105 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24030
23960
24175
24400
Go long on a break above 24175. Keep the stop-loss at 24120
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.