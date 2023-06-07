₹1600 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1570
1620
1640
Go long now and at 1595. Keep a stop-loss at 1585
₹1279 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1265
1290
1310
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹443 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
438
447
452
Go long now and at 441. Keep the stop-loss at 439
₹154 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
153
150
156
158
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 152
₹2480 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2460
2435
2510
2540
Go long now and at 2470. Keep the stop-loss at 2455
₹585 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
583
579
590
595
Wait for dips. Go long at 584 with a stop-loss at 582
₹3234 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3220
3195
3260
3280
Go short on a break below 3220. Keep the stop-loss at 3235
18683 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18600
18545
18730
18800
Wait for dips. Go long at 18620. Keep the stop-loss at 18590
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
