₹1600 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1570

1620

1640

Go long now and at 1595. Keep a stop-loss at 1585

₹1279 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1265

1290

1310

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹443 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

438

447

452

Go long now and at 441. Keep the stop-loss at 439

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

150

156

158

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 152

₹2480 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2460

2435

2510

2540

Go long now and at 2470. Keep the stop-loss at 2455

₹585 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

583

579

590

595

Wait for dips. Go long at 584 with a stop-loss at 582

₹3234 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3220

3195

3260

3280

Go short on a break below 3220. Keep the stop-loss at 3235

18683 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18600

18545

18730

18800

Wait for dips. Go long at 18620. Keep the stop-loss at 18590

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

