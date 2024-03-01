₹1403 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1360

1420

1440

Go short now and at 1415. Keep the stop-loss at 1430

₹1675 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1645

1690

1720

Go long only above 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1680

₹407 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

403

400

411

413

Wait for a rise. Go short at 410. Keep the stop-loss at 412

₹265 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

262

260

269

272

Wait for a rise. Go short at 268 with a stop-loss at 270

₹2925 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2870

2960

3000

Go long only above 2960. Stop-loss can be kept at 2945

₹749 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

747

744

757

763

Go long now and at 748. Stop-loss can be kept at 746

₹4092 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4070

4020

4155

4200

Risk reward ratio does not favour any trade. Stay away for now

22181 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21850

21650

22280

22350

Go long on a break above 22280. Keep the stop-loss at 22260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

