₹1403 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1360
1420
1440
Go short now and at 1415. Keep the stop-loss at 1430
₹1675 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1645
1690
1720
Go long only above 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1680
₹407 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
403
400
411
413
Wait for a rise. Go short at 410. Keep the stop-loss at 412
₹265 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
262
260
269
272
Wait for a rise. Go short at 268 with a stop-loss at 270
₹2925 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2870
2960
3000
Go long only above 2960. Stop-loss can be kept at 2945
₹749 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
747
744
757
763
Go long now and at 748. Stop-loss can be kept at 746
₹4092 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4070
4020
4155
4200
Risk reward ratio does not favour any trade. Stay away for now
22181 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21850
21650
22280
22350
Go long on a break above 22280. Keep the stop-loss at 22260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
