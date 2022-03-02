Day Trading Guide for March 02, 2022

₹1429 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1350
1440
1465
Wait for a rise and go short at1435 and accumulate at 1455. Stop-loss can be placed at 1480
₹1719 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1660
1750
1780
Consolidating sideways and can rise within it. Go long now and at 1705 with a stop-loss at 1680
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
210
218
221
Near-term bias is positive. Go long only on a break above 218. Keep the stop-loss at 215
₹160 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
151
163
167
High risk appetite traders can go long now and accumulate at 157. Stop-loss can be kept at 154
₹2355 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2320
2305
2375
2400
Immediate outlook is bullish. Go short now and on dips at 2330 with a stop-loss at 2310
₹484 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
477
470
492
496
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 492. Keep the stop-loss at 495
₹3550 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3500
3450
3575
3625
Can rise in the near-term. Go long now and accumulate at 3520. Stop-loss can be placed at 3490
16790 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16600
16400
16880
17100
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16720 only if the contract breaks below 16600.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 02, 2022