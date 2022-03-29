hamburger

Day Trading Guide for March 30, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 29, 2022

₹1453 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1415

1490

1525

Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹1886 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1865

1850

1895

1910

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹255 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

252

249

256

260

Upmove can pause for a while. Go long with a stop-loss at 253 only on a break above 256.

₹171 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

163

174

176

Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 175

₹2622 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2585

2635

2650

Near-term correction is possible. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2645

₹495 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

484

501

505

Consolidating within the upmove. Go long with a stop-loss at 498 only on a break above 501.

₹3705 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3675

3650

3720

3780

Wait for dips and go long if the stock bounces from 3675. Keep the stop-loss at 3655

17388 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17300

17220

17400

17480

Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 17320 only on a break above 17400

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 29, 2022
