Day Trading Guide for March 30, 2022

₹1453 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1415
1490
|
1525
Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹1886 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1865
1850
1895
|
1910
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹255 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
252
249
256
|
260
Upmove can pause for a while. Go long with a stop-loss at 253 only on a break above 256.
₹171 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
163
174
|
176
Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 175
₹2622 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2585
2635
|
2650
Near-term correction is possible. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2645
₹495 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
490
484
501
|
505
Consolidating within the upmove. Go long with a stop-loss at 498 only on a break above 501.
₹3705 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3675
3650
3720
|
3780
Wait for dips and go long if the stock bounces from 3675. Keep the stop-loss at 3655
17388 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17300
17220
17400
|
17480
Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 17320 only on a break above 17400
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 29, 2022