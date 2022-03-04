hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 4, 2022

Updated on: Mar 03, 2022

₹1370 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1330

1390

1410

Hovers above a support. Go short only on a break below 1350. Keep the stop-loss at 1380

₹1720 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1695

1660

1740

1760

Wait for a rise and go short on a reversal from 1740. Stop-loss can be placed at 1755

₹219 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

210

221

225

Moving up within the sideways range. Go long now and at 216 with a stop-loss at 213

₹170 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

163

173

176

Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 166.

₹2378 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2300

2410

2470

Turning down from a resistance. Go short now and at 2405. Keep the stop-loss at 2425

₹467 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

450

473

485

Downtrend is intact. Go short now and at 471. Stop-loss can be kept at 478

₹3544 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3500

3450

3580

3620

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

16527 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16450

16250

16630

16800

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16580 only on a break below 16450

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 04, 2022
