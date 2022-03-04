Day Trading Guide for March 4, 2022
Updated on:
Mar 03, 2022
₹1370 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1330
1390
|
1410
Hovers above a support. Go short only on a break below 1350. Keep the stop-loss at 1380
₹1720 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1695
1660
1740
|
1760
Wait for a rise and go short on a reversal from 1740. Stop-loss can be placed at 1755
₹219 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
210
221
|
225
Moving up within the sideways range. Go long now and at 216 with a stop-loss at 213
₹170 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
163
173
|
176
Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 166.
₹2378 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2300
2410
|
2470
Turning down from a resistance. Go short now and at 2405. Keep the stop-loss at 2425
₹467 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
450
473
|
485
Downtrend is intact. Go short now and at 471. Stop-loss can be kept at 478
₹3544 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3500
3450
3580
|
3620
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
16527 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16450
16250
16630
|
16800
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16580 only on a break below 16450
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 04, 2022