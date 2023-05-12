₹1654 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1620
1665
1680
Go long above 1665. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660
₹1256 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1275
1290
Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock.
₹420 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
419
416
424
427
Go long now and at 420. Keep the stop-loss at 418
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
166
165
168
170
Go long only above 168 with a stop-loss at 167
₹2478 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2460
2440
2490
2515
Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 2495
₹573 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
572
568
578
580
Initiate fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 571
₹3281 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3260
3230
3300
3310
Initiate shorts now and at 3290 with a stop-loss at 3305
18359 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18310
18250
18400
18500
Wait for dips and go long at 18330. Keep the stop-loss at 18290
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
