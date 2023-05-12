₹1654 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1665

1680

Go long above 1665. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660

₹1256 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1275

1290

Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading this stock.

₹420 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

419

416

424

427

Go long now and at 420. Keep the stop-loss at 418

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

166

165

168

170

Go long only above 168 with a stop-loss at 167

₹2478 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2460

2440

2490

2515

Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 2495

₹573 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

572

568

578

580

Initiate fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 571

₹3281 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3260

3230

3300

3310

Initiate shorts now and at 3290 with a stop-loss at 3305

18359 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18310

18250

18400

18500

Wait for dips and go long at 18330. Keep the stop-loss at 18290

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   