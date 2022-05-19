hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 19, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 18, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1314 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1285

1340

1375

Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹1510 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1480

1530

1560

Bias is turning negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1525. Keep the stop-loss at 1545

₹266 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

264

262

268

273

Key resistance ahead. Go long only if ITC breaks above 268. Stop-loss can be kept at 266

₹163 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

156

166

170

Nearing a resistance. Go short with a stop-loss at 168 if the stock reverses lower from 16

₹2539 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2525

2500

2570

2600

Initiate fresh long positions if the RIL bounces from 2525. Keep the stop-loss at 2505.

₹458 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

454

446

460

465

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 460. Stop-loss can be kept at 462.

₹3450 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3440

3420

3480

3500

The risk reward ratio does not suggest a strong entry now. Avoid trading this stock.

16237 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16180

16000

16400

16500

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16230 if the contract breaks below 16180.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 19, 2022
stock market
stocks and shares
