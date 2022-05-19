Day Trading Guide for May 19, 2022

₹1314 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1300
1285
1340
1375
Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹1510 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1480
1530
1560
Bias is turning negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1525. Keep the stop-loss at 1545
₹266 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
264
262
268
273
Key resistance ahead. Go long only if ITC breaks above 268. Stop-loss can be kept at 266
₹163 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
156
166
170
Nearing a resistance. Go short with a stop-loss at 168 if the stock reverses lower from 16
₹2539 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2525
2500
2570
2600
Initiate fresh long positions if the RIL bounces from 2525. Keep the stop-loss at 2505.
₹458 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
454
446
460
465
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 460. Stop-loss can be kept at 462.
₹3450 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3440
3420
3480
3500
The risk reward ratio does not suggest a strong entry now. Avoid trading this stock.
16237 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16180
16000
16400
16500
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 16230 if the contract breaks below 16180.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
May 19, 2022