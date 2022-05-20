Day Trading Guide for May 20, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1287 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1270 1220 1315 1330 Near-term support is holding well. Go long now and at 1275 with a stop-loss at 1260 ₹1427 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1400 1350 1450 1475 Outlook is bearish. Can fall further. Go short now and at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1460 ₹276 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 273 269 278 285 Upmove has gained momentum. Go long now and at 274. Stop-loss can be placed at 271 ₹160 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 158 154 163 166 Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 161 only if the stock breaks below 158. ₹2479 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2420 2370 2495 2515 Can see a fresh fall from here. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2510 ₹448 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 445 439 450 454 Stuck in a narrow range. Go short on a break below 445. Keep the stop-loss at 448 ₹3271 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3250 3230 3300 3350 Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 3315 if the stock reverses lower from 3300. 15784 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15650 15500 15950 16100 Initiate fresh short positions if the contract breaks below 15650. Keep the stop-loss at 15720 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.