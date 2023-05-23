₹1640 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1620

1655

1670

Go long above 1655. Stop-loss can be placed at 1650

₹1293 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1270

1260

1300

1315

Go short on a reversal from 1300 with a stop-loss at 1310

₹425 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

419

427

432

Wait for dips. Go long at 424. Keep the stop-loss at 422

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

161

167

169

Go short now and at 166. Stop-loss can be kept at 168

₹2454 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2430

2410

2465

2490

Go long above 2465. Stop-loss can be placed at 2455

₹577 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

572

569

580

584

Wait for dips. Go long at 573. Keep the stop-loss at 571

₹3298 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3275

3255

3305

3335

Go long if TCS bounces from 3275. Keep the stop-loss at 3265

18324 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18250

18170

18350

18400

Go long with a stop-loss at 18320 only on a break above 18350.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

