₹1640 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1620
1655
1670
Go long above 1655. Stop-loss can be placed at 1650
₹1293 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1270
1260
1300
1315
Go short on a reversal from 1300 with a stop-loss at 1310
₹425 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
419
427
432
Wait for dips. Go long at 424. Keep the stop-loss at 422
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
161
167
169
Go short now and at 166. Stop-loss can be kept at 168
₹2454 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2430
2410
2465
2490
Go long above 2465. Stop-loss can be placed at 2455
₹577 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
572
569
580
584
Wait for dips. Go long at 573. Keep the stop-loss at 571
₹3298 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3275
3255
3305
3335
Go long if TCS bounces from 3275. Keep the stop-loss at 3265
18324 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18250
18170
18350
18400
Go long with a stop-loss at 18320 only on a break above 18350.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

