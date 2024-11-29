₹1792 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1785
1770
1820
1850
But the stock now and on a dip to 1785; keep a stop-loss at 1765.
₹1857 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1845
1820
1875
1915
Go long if the stock rallies past 1875; maintain stop-loss at 1850.
₹475 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
472
460
480
490
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 480; keep a stop-loss at 470.
₹253 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
252
245
260
265
Refrain from trading as the intraday trend appears uncertain.
₹1271 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1225
1280
1300
Short the stock if it slips below 1260; keep a stop-loss at 1280.
₹838 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
832
800
850
860
Avoid taking fresh trades as there is no clarity about next move.
₹4248 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4215
4130
4280
4370
Buy the scrip if it rallies past 4280; keep a stop-loss at 4250.
23913 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23825
23500
24150
24360
Initiate fresh buys if it surpasses 24150; keep stop-loss at 24000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
