₹1792 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1785

1770

1820

1850

But the stock now and on a dip to 1785; keep a stop-loss at 1765.

₹1857 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1845

1820

1875

1915

Go long if the stock rallies past 1875; maintain stop-loss at 1850.

₹475 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

472

460

480

490

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 480; keep a stop-loss at 470.

₹253 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

252

245

260

265

Refrain from trading as the intraday trend appears uncertain.

₹1271 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1225

1280

1300

Short the stock if it slips below 1260; keep a stop-loss at 1280.

₹838 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

832

800

850

860

Avoid taking fresh trades as there is no clarity about next move.

₹4248 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4215

4130

4280

4370

Buy the scrip if it rallies past 4280; keep a stop-loss at 4250.

23913 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23825

23500

24150

24360

Initiate fresh buys if it surpasses 24150; keep stop-loss at 24000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

