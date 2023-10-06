₹1536 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1510

1550

1570

Go long only above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540

₹1462 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1435

1480

1510

Go short below 1455. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465

₹436 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

433

428

439

442

Wait for dips. Go long at 434. Keep the stop-loss at 432

₹182 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

181

180

185

187

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 180

₹2314 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2290

2260

2330

2370

Go short now and at 2325. Keep the stop-loss at 2340

₹592 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

589

585

595

600

Go long only above 595. Stop-loss can be kept at 594

₹3589 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3565

3540

3630

3650

Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading the stock

19565 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19520

19480

19620

19750

Go long on a break above 19620. Keep the stop-loss at 19590

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

