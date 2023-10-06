₹1536 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1510
1550
1570
Go long only above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540
₹1462 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1435
1480
1510
Go short below 1455. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465
₹436 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
433
428
439
442
Wait for dips. Go long at 434. Keep the stop-loss at 432
₹182 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
181
180
185
187
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 180
₹2314 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2290
2260
2330
2370
Go short now and at 2325. Keep the stop-loss at 2340
₹592 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
589
585
595
600
Go long only above 595. Stop-loss can be kept at 594
₹3589 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3565
3540
3630
3650
Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading the stock
19565 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19520
19480
19620
19750
Go long on a break above 19620. Keep the stop-loss at 19590
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
