₹1645 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1650

1680

Continues to trade within a sideways range. Stay out for now.

₹1931 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1920

1900

1950

1965

Go long at the current market price; place stop-loss at 1915.

₹511 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

506

500

520

525

Buy the stock now and on a decline to 506; stop-loss at 498.

₹311 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

308

300

318

325

Go short now and on a rally to 318; place a stop-loss at 325.

₹2987 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2980

2920

3020

3100

Initiate fresh longs if the stock reclaims 3000; stop-loss at 2980.

₹818 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

810

800

825

845

Stock is charting a sideways trend. Do not initiate fresh trades.

₹4480 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4450

4400

4570

4600

As the stock is at a support, consider longs with stop-loss at 4430.

25235 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25100

25000

25420

25600

Stay out for now; buy if the price dips to 25100. Stop-loss at 25000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

