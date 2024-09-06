₹1645 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1650
1680
Continues to trade within a sideways range. Stay out for now.
₹1931 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1920
1900
1950
1965
Go long at the current market price; place stop-loss at 1915.
₹511 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
506
500
520
525
Buy the stock now and on a decline to 506; stop-loss at 498.
₹311 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
308
300
318
325
Go short now and on a rally to 318; place a stop-loss at 325.
₹2987 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2980
2920
3020
3100
Initiate fresh longs if the stock reclaims 3000; stop-loss at 2980.
₹818 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
810
800
825
845
Stock is charting a sideways trend. Do not initiate fresh trades.
₹4480 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4450
4400
4570
4600
As the stock is at a support, consider longs with stop-loss at 4430.
25235 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25100
25000
25420
25600
Stay out for now; buy if the price dips to 25100. Stop-loss at 25000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
