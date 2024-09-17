₹1671 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1640

1690

1720

Go long now and at 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹1950 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1930

1900

1960

1990

Go long on dips at 1935. Stop-loss can be kept at 1925

₹512 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

508

505

515

517

Wait for dips. Go long at 509 with a stop-loss at 507

₹293 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

291

287

296

299

Go short only below 291. Stop-loss can be kept at 293

₹2943 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2930

2900

2975

3000

Go long on dips at 2935. Keep the stop-loss at 2925

₹785 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

781

777

790

795

Wait for a rise. Go short at 789 with a stop-loss at 791

₹4513 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4490

4430

4550

4580

Go short on a break below 4490. Keep the stop-loss at 4505

25435 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25350

25200

25500

25600

Go long only above 25500. Stop-loss can be placed at 25470

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

