₹1671 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1690
1720
Go long now and at 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹1950 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1930
1900
1960
1990
Go long on dips at 1935. Stop-loss can be kept at 1925
₹512 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
508
505
515
517
Wait for dips. Go long at 509 with a stop-loss at 507
₹293 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
291
287
296
299
Go short only below 291. Stop-loss can be kept at 293
₹2943 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2930
2900
2975
3000
Go long on dips at 2935. Keep the stop-loss at 2925
₹785 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
781
777
790
795
Wait for a rise. Go short at 789 with a stop-loss at 791
₹4513 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4490
4430
4550
4580
Go short on a break below 4490. Keep the stop-loss at 4505
25435 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25350
25200
25500
25600
Go long only above 25500. Stop-loss can be placed at 25470
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.