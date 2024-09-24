₹1759 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1740
1700
1770
1790
Wait for dips. Go long at 1745 with a stop-loss at 1735
₹1897 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1860
1920
1960
Go short below 1880. Stop-loss can be kept at 1890
₹517 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
514
509
520
522
Wait for dips. Go long at 515. Keep the stop-loss at 513
₹295 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
291
287
298
302
Go long only above 298. Stop-loss can be kept at 296
₹2988 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2960
2930
3005
3030
Go long only above 3005. Keep the stop-loss at 2995
₹802 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
794
786
805
810
Go short now and at 804. Keep the stop-loss at 807
₹4267 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4250
4225
4310
4360
Go short on a break below 4250. Stop-loss can be kept at 4260
25915 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25850
25800
25950
26100
Go long on a break above 25950 with a stop-loss at 25910
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
