₹1759 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1740

1700

1770

1790

Wait for dips. Go long at 1745 with a stop-loss at 1735

₹1897 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1860

1920

1960

Go short below 1880. Stop-loss can be kept at 1890

₹517 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

514

509

520

522

Wait for dips. Go long at 515. Keep the stop-loss at 513

₹295 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

291

287

298

302

Go long only above 298. Stop-loss can be kept at 296

₹2988 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2960

2930

3005

3030

Go long only above 3005. Keep the stop-loss at 2995

₹802 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

794

786

805

810

Go short now and at 804. Keep the stop-loss at 807

₹4267 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4250

4225

4310

4360

Go short on a break below 4250. Stop-loss can be kept at 4260

25915 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25850

25800

25950

26100

Go long on a break above 25950 with a stop-loss at 25910

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

