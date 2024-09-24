₹1768 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1745

1720

1780

1820

Wait for dips. Go long at 1755 with a stop-loss at 1740

₹1898 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1860

1925

1960

Go long only above 1925. Keep the stop-loss at 1910

₹515 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

513

510

519

522

Wait for dips. Go long at 512. Keep the stop-loss at 511

₹299 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

297

294

302

305

Go long now and at 298. Stop-loss can be placed at 296

₹2979 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2970

2945

3005

3050

Go long only above 3005. Keep the stop-loss at 2990

₹798 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

795

789

805

812

Go short only below 795. Stop-loss can be kept at 797

₹4272 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4250

4220

4310

4340

Go short on a break below 4250. Keep the stop-loss at 4260

25956 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25890

25840

26000

26150

Go long on a break above 26000. Keep the stop-loss at 25970

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

