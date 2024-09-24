₹1768 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1745
1720
1780
1820
Wait for dips. Go long at 1755 with a stop-loss at 1740
₹1898 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1860
1925
1960
Go long only above 1925. Keep the stop-loss at 1910
₹515 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
513
510
519
522
Wait for dips. Go long at 512. Keep the stop-loss at 511
₹299 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
297
294
302
305
Go long now and at 298. Stop-loss can be placed at 296
₹2979 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2970
2945
3005
3050
Go long only above 3005. Keep the stop-loss at 2990
₹798 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
795
789
805
812
Go short only below 795. Stop-loss can be kept at 797
₹4272 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4250
4220
4310
4340
Go short on a break below 4250. Keep the stop-loss at 4260
25956 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25890
25840
26000
26150
Go long on a break above 26000. Keep the stop-loss at 25970
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
