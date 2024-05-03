₹1533 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1540

1565

Go long only above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1535

₹1415 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1405

1380

1425

1445

Go short only below 1405. Keep the stop-loss at 1415

₹439 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

438

435

443

447

Go short only below 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 440

₹283 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

279

275

286

288

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2932 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2915

2900

2960

3000

Wait for dips. Go long at 2920. Keep the stop-loss at 2905

₹830 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

826

820

835

840

Go long only above 835. Stop-loss can be kept at 833

₹3864 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3855

3800

3885

3900

Go short on a break below 3855. Keep the stop-loss at 3865

22780 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22700

22630

22860

23000

Go long only above 22860. Stop-loss can be kept at 22840

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

