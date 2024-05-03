₹1533 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1500
1540
1565
Go long only above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1535
₹1415 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1405
1380
1425
1445
Go short only below 1405. Keep the stop-loss at 1415
₹439 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
438
435
443
447
Go short only below 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 440
₹283 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
279
275
286
288
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2932 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2915
2900
2960
3000
Wait for dips. Go long at 2920. Keep the stop-loss at 2905
₹830 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
826
820
835
840
Go long only above 835. Stop-loss can be kept at 833
₹3864 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3855
3800
3885
3900
Go short on a break below 3855. Keep the stop-loss at 3865
22780 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22700
22630
22860
23000
Go long only above 22860. Stop-loss can be kept at 22840
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
