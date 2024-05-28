₹1528 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1500
1540
1560
Go short only below 1520. Keep the stop-loss at 1525
₹1472 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1480
1510
Go long only above 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1470
₹432 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
426
435
439
Go short on a break below 430. Keep the stop-loss at 431
₹278 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
276
273
279
281
Go short below 276. Stop-loss can be placed at 277
₹2932 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2920
2890
2945
2975
Go short only below 2920. Keep the stop-loss at 2925
₹834 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
828
823
840
848
Go long only above 840. Stop-loss can be placed at 838
₹3847 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3835
3800
3875
3900
Go short on a break below 3835. Keep the stop-loss at 3845
23001 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22950
22850
23100
23200
Go short only below 22950. Stop-loss can be placed at 22980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.