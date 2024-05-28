₹1528 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1540

1560

Go short only below 1520. Keep the stop-loss at 1525

₹1472 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1480

1510

Go long only above 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1470

₹432 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

430

426

435

439

Go short on a break below 430. Keep the stop-loss at 431

₹278 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

276

273

279

281

Go short below 276. Stop-loss can be placed at 277

₹2932 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2920

2890

2945

2975

Go short only below 2920. Keep the stop-loss at 2925

₹834 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

828

823

840

848

Go long only above 840. Stop-loss can be placed at 838

₹3847 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3835

3800

3875

3900

Go short on a break below 3835. Keep the stop-loss at 3845

23001 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22950

22850

23100

23200

Go short only below 22950. Stop-loss can be placed at 22980

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

