₹1417 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1400
1430
1455
Go long only above 1430. Keep a stop-loss at 1420
₹1699 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1650
1715
1735
Go long only above 1715. Keep a stop-loss at 1705
₹409 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
406
403
413
416
Go short now and at 412. Stop-loss can be kept at 414
₹275 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
268
280
285
Wait for dips. Go long at 271. Keep a stop-loss at 269
₹2946 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2920
2900
2960
3000
Go long only above 2960. Stop-loss can be kept at 2985
₹759 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
756
752
764
770
Go long only above 764. Stop-loss can be kept at 763
₹4102 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4080
4050
4120
4150
Go short on a break below 4080. Keep the stop-loss at 4090
22161 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22100
22040
22200
22270
Go short now and at 22185. Stop-loss can be kept at 22215
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.