₹1417 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1400

1430

1455

Go long only above 1430. Keep a stop-loss at 1420

₹1699 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1650

1715

1735

Go long only above 1715. Keep a stop-loss at 1705

₹409 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

406

403

413

416

Go short now and at 412. Stop-loss can be kept at 414

₹275 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

268

280

285

Wait for dips. Go long at 271. Keep a stop-loss at 269

₹2946 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2920

2900

2960

3000

Go long only above 2960. Stop-loss can be kept at 2985

₹759 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

756

752

764

770

Go long only above 764. Stop-loss can be kept at 763

₹4102 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4080

4050

4120

4150

Go short on a break below 4080. Keep the stop-loss at 4090

22161 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22100

22040

22200

22270

Go short now and at 22185. Stop-loss can be kept at 22215

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

