HDFC Life Insurance launches a non-linked participating plan

| Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

HDFC Life Insurance recently announced a non-linked, participating life insurance plan — the HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage. The scheme offers life cover and provides periodical income.

The income offer comes with two options — immediate income option and deferred income option. Both the options provide a lump-sum at maturity. Customers can choose their premium amount, payment term and income option.

