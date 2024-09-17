In the first 100 days of the present government, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has allotted bids of 14 gigawatt (GW) and commissioned renewable energy (RE) capacity of 6 GW, said the Centre.

“During June to August (period) 2024, Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs) issued RE power procurement bids for 14 GW against the target of 10 GW. Besides, six GW RE capacity was commissioned during the same period, against the target of 4.5 GW,” Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said.

The rise in the capacity of India’s cumulative non-fossil fuel to 207.76 GW is another feather to the Centre’s cap, he added.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, 11 companies were selected in the second tranche to manufacture 1,500 megawatts (MW) of electrolyser per annum, the Minister noted.

Other achievements

Other notable achievements include completion of two solar parks, installation of one lakh solar pumps under PM KUSUM. Besides, , 3.56 lakh Rooftop Solar systems were installed under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. A cumulative 13.8 GW solar module production commenced under the Solar PLI scheme, Joshi said.

He added that India is well on a path to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030.

“India has emerged as one of the world’s most attractive renewable energy markets. It stands fourth, globally, in the renewable energy installed capacity segment, providing proactive policy support by boosting manufacturing through the PLI Scheme, allowing 100 per cent FDI (foreign direct investment) under automatic route, ISTS charges waiver for renewable energy purchases, green energy corridor, VGF for offshore wind projects, and financial assistance for hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing projects,” he added.

Referring to PM KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana as “path-breaking schemes”, Joshi said these were launched to benefit farmers and low-income households. The country aims to accelerate renewable energy capacity additions in the next few years, he added.