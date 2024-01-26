No, not at all. Beyond a certain point, adding weightage in specific stocks adds to the risk without contributing to the return. Our business is really about capturing execution cycles of managements. Once you capture that, it is best to take out cash from stocks doing well and redeploy it in the next such idea. My investment style is to buy stocks when they are in the value zone, and sell them when they are in the momentum zone. Sticking to stock-specific exposure limits gels well with that style of investing. Once a stock becomes a momentum bet, the incremental risk can get too high to justify the return potential. Without risk controls, I may get it right in one company or two, but I can’t replicate this performance again and again, which is what you need to do in a mutual fund.