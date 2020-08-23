Axis Bluechip: Proving its mettle in tough times

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
In the extraordinary past six months or so, the stock market has gone through wild swings.
The market has now recovered most of its losses, but there is unease among many about whether the rally will sustain. In this scenario, equity investors seeking to play it relatively safe can consider deploying money in a staggered way in large-cap stocks through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route.
Fundamentally strong large-cap stocks — thanks to their size, market leadership and financial muscle — could likely weather a market downturn better than mid- and small-cap stocks.
A well-run large-cap fund with a good track record could thus be a safer bet for investors in these ambiguous times.
SIP investments can help take advantage of market weakness, if any, by helping average the overall cost of purchase.
Axis Bluechip is among the good choices in the large-cap category. In the past few months, the fund has re-established its position as one of the men among the boys.
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark (Nifty 50 TRI) and the equity large-cap fund average. While the scheme lagged in the recovery in the subsequent months, it is an outperformer on a year-to-date basis, thanks to its effective loss containment — a key factor in driving returns.
Over longer periods, too, the fund is in the top-quartile in the large-cap category and has comfortably outperformed its benchmark — with returns of about 5 per cent over the past year and about 9 per cent annualised over three years and five years.
Except in CY2016, when it underperformed, the fund has been a consistent outperformer both during market upsides and downsides.
Axis Bluechip has a mandate to invest at least 80 per cent of its portfolio in large-cap stocks with the leeway to invest the balance in smaller stocks. But over the past couple of years, the fund has reduced its exposure to smaller stocks and its equity portfolio has become almost entirely large-cap oriented.
It has also been deft with allocation across assets, shifting from equities to cash and debt, and vice-versa, depending on market conditions.
For instance, the fund reduced its equity exposure from about 90 per cent as of January 2020 to less than 80 per cent as of March 2020 and then increased it to 91 per cent as of July 2020.
For its core portfolio, Axis Bluechip follows a bottom-up, fundamentals-based investment approach focussing on quality businesses having good growth prospects. It also takes tactical positions in quality cyclical stocks linked to the views of the fund manager (Shreyash Devalkar) on cyclical factors and market positioning.
The fund adopts a 60:40 ratio in its portfolio between market leaders and challengers that are gaining market share and can deliver alpha (excess returns over the benchmark).
The return on equity and earnings growth of its portfolio stocks in FY20 was higher than that of the benchmark.
The scheme seeks to keep risks low by having a relatively liquid portfolio and by keeping its target volatility below that of the benchmark.
The fund maintains a compact portfolio of about 25 stocks, but the focus on bluechips reduces concentration risk. The scheme’s top holdings as of July 2020 are Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (including its partly paid shares), TCS, Bajaj Finance — these account for about 40 per cent of the corpus.
Since February, the fund has increased its exposure to the in-favour defensives — software, consumer and pharma stocks such as Infosys, HUL and Dr Reddy’s. It also increased exposure to Reliance Industries that has had a strong run.
Stakes in banking and finance stocks have been reduced, though it still remains the largest sector allocation at about 30 per cent of the corpus.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...