Can equities absorb higher interest rates?

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The US bond market appears to be pricing in strong economic data and GDP gains ahead, driven by increased consumer and business activity, and further pushed by more expected government stimulus. . Consequently, the US 10-yr treasury yield has risen to above 1.3%. In India too, we have seen the 10-yr yield rising above 6%. This rise in yields is leading to some nervousness amongst market participants which has led to a near term correction both globally and in India. During the taper tantrum in 2013, global and Indian equity markets had seen a sharp correction when yields rose sharply by 130 bps when the US Fed announced a roadmap for a faster-than-expected increase in interest rates.
However, the taper tantrum in 2013 was in an environment of slowing growth, especially in China whereas the global economy is firing on all cylinders at this time. Also, current moderate rise in inflation is being driven by supply side due to the reflation in economy with low interest rate and high liquidity.
It’s only when policy makers start hiking rates aggressively that the stock market typically reacts negatively. In that context, the US Fed has reiterated that they will maintain their accommodative policy till the end of 2024. This could be pulled forward and we could see a rate hike in the middle of the next year if growth and inflation are higher than expected. However, interest rates will still remain well below historical levels and for the market to peak out, rates need to reach much higher levels. For example, during the market peak in 2007, US interest rates were near 5% and in 2018, they were above 3%.
As long as a gradual increase in yields is driven by growth and moderate inflation, stocks should be able to absorb higher rates amidst strong earnings. We are in the early stages of an economic recovery and monetary and fiscal policy too remain supportive. Also, the earnings rebound has been sharp and relative valuations are still favourable. Given this, we maintain our overweight stance on equities.
The writer is Co-CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...