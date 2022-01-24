hamburger

Mutual Funds

Day Trading Guide for January 25

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jan 24, 2022

₹1485 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1430

1510

1525

Near-term view is negative. But, wait for a rise and go short at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1530.

₹1734 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1690

1750

1775

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1740 only if the stock breaks below 1725.

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

215

217

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 215. Stop-loss can be kept at 218

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

168

171

Fresh fall possible. Initiate fresh short positions now and on rallies at 167 with a stop-loss at 170

₹2380 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2300

2385

2410

Corrective bounce possible. Wait for a rise and go short at 2390. Keep the stop-loss at 2425

₹494 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

487

480

500

507

Resistance can cap the upside. Go short now and on a rise at 498. Stop-loss can be placed at 502

₹3770 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3740

3690

3810

3850

Short-term trend is down. Make use of rallies to go short at 3805. Keep the stop-loss at 3835.

17102 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16700

17200

17400

Corrective bounce is possible. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 17185 with a stop-loss at 17320

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 24, 2022

