What you need to know about investing in ETF via apps

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
In our DIY columns, we have been covering quite a few MF aggregator apps that can come in handy while making direct MF investments.
However, for investors keen on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), not all fintech apps are helpful. This is because ETFs can only be bought or sold through a demat-cum-trading account held with a broker.
Investors relying on aggregator apps such as CAMS cannot invest in ETFs including gold ETFs.
While these apps allow aggregation of your investments made in your existing demat accounts — through consolidated account statement (CAS) — one cannot transact in stocks or ETFs in these apps.
However, certain fintech apps such as Fundsindia, Groww and Paytm Money are also SEBI-registered brokers, hence investors can use these apps to invest in ETFs.
A few other apps, such as Kuvera, offer an investment platform for some of their ETF investors. This is possible through their partnerships with other brokerages. For instance, Kuvera has tied up with Zerodha, Aliceblue and Trustline. Only investors who already have demat accounts with these brokerages can trade through the app — which have to be again approved in the broker’s platform.
The ease of using a single app for all your investments can prompt you to open a demat account with the brokerages the investment app has tie-ups with.
If an investment app prompts you to open a demat account, think twice to assess if you are better off using your existing demat accounts. That apart, do double-check the brokerage tie-ups of the platform. You can only transact in the demat accounts offered by a SEBI-registered broker.
Also, be mindful of the various charges and fees levied by the brokerage tie-up. Paytm Money, Groww and Zerodha are all discount brokers and charge a flat fee of ₹20 (maximum) per order. Unlike most other discount brokers, Zerodha charges a fee for account opening — ₹200 and an annual maintenance fee of ₹300.
The time taken to open a demat account using these apps is minimal, which might attract you towards opening one right away. For instance, Groww takes about 24 hours to open a demat account after all necessary documents have been submitted (online).
But discount brokerages have their own limitations. For instance, those of you who are used to a ‘call and trade’ service offered by your traditional broker might not be able to do the same with discount brokers such as Groww. Besides, you will also have no branch support while opening an account with Groww or Paytm Money. Zerodha too has only 22 branches in the country, compared to more than 150 branches of ICICI Securities and over 2,200 branches (including sub-broker) of Motilal Oswal.
In the wake of the recent incidents relating to misuse of customer demat balances in Karvy Stock Broking and Anugrah Stock and Broking, investors need to be wary of frivolous opening of demat accounts. If you already have a demat account with a traditional broker, their online platforms might come in handy for making your ETF investments. Besides, you can always consolidate and view your portfolio (investments across asset classes) on most of the fintech aggregator apps, by simply uploading your CAS.
For investors looking to invest only in gold ETFs, you can instead invest in FoFs ( fund of funds), which don’t require a demat account. These are essentially funds that in turn invest in gold ETFs These FoFs invest in the Gold ETFs of their respective fund houses. One can perform the usual checks of expense ratios and tracking errors while narrowing down on the investment choice in a Gold MF. Liquidity, might not be of concern in the case of Gold FoFs too, unlike in the case of ETFs.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...