Haryana farmers may pay a heavy price for delayed wheat harvest

The Haryana government on Thursday announced that wheat procurement this year will start from April 20, instead of April 1, and will be carried out in a staggered manner. This comes in the backdrop of a nationwide lock-down to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

To incentivise farmers to delay the harvest, the State government has announced that ₹50/quintal will be paid extra for arrivals that come between May 6 and May 31 and ₹125/quintal for arrivals between June 1 and June 30. While it is a neat plan on paper, it has left farmers panicking.

By delaying the harvest, farmers will have to leave the standing crop at the mercy of the weather. Already, since Thursday, there have been rains in many parts of Haryana. If this continues, the wheat crop may be completely damaged. Last year, all of the State’s wheat crop was harvested by April 27-28.

Farm fire fears

The other fear is farm fire. Vikas Chaudhary, a wheat farmer from Karnal, told BusinessLine: “Wheat crops completely dry up as summer starts. They easily catch fire when the bearing of the harvester gets hot and controlling the fire becomes difficult with high velocity winds.”

Last year, about 200 acres of wheat crop in a dozen of villages across Karnal and Kaithal districts were destroyed by fire, per media reports. Wheat crop spread over about 400 acres and stubble over nearly 800 acres in the Madlauda and Sanoli blocks of Panipat district were also destroyed by fire, said a Tribune India report on April 27.

Many farmers in the State do not have storage space at home or field for their crops. As per government data, over 65 per cent of holdings in Haryana are small and marginal, with the size of holding less than 2 hectare.

Move to benefit agents

While incentives have been announced for farmers to delay the harvest, it looks like the real beneficiaries will only be the arthiyas — the commission agents. Unlike elsewhere in the country, in Haryana, even the government’s MSP procurement happens only via the commission agent network.

The agent gets jute bags to procure wheat from farmers as the procurement season opens. But it is his wish when he issues the ‘I form’ to the government — in April, May or June. He can also pocket the incentive given by the government to the farmer.

“Usually, the commission agents are given jute bori (jute bags) on the date the procurement starts,” said a farmer from Palwal who did not wish to be named. “They take the harvest from us over the next 10-15 days and give us the ‘J form’ (that has details of the produce taken from the farmer and MSP paid) whenever they please. While the MSP rate is written on the form, the commission agent decides what he wants to give us. Small farmers like me can’t question them.” (The J form is issued to the farmers while the I form is issued to the government by the agents.)

BusinessLine had highlighted the problem of small farmers in Haryana in an article titled ‘For Haryana’s farmers, MSP is only an illusion’ last November, when this writer had visited Karnal. In a State where farmers get cheated on the MSP itself, what does an increment (incentive) in the procurement price mean at all?

Only solution

The only solution in hand is to open the mandis by the normal dates and ensure hygiene and social distancing. If the standing or harvested crop is destroyed by fire or rain and moisture, it will be a bigger problem for the State to handle.

Also, it needs to be ensured that workers and labourers from Bihar and other places who come to Haryana during harvest time to take up packaging, loading and unloading work at mandis, are able to reach the State on time. Else, the State government has to make alternative arrangements at the mandis.

The problem with supply of combine harvesters should also be addressed, say farmers. A good number of these machines go from Punjab and Haryana via road to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for harvest and then come all the way to Haryana by the first week of April. The hurdles on transit through national highways due to the lock-down may create delays in these machines reaching Haryana. Farmers fear that this will also delay their harvest, increasing the risk of crop spoilage by fire or rain and moisture.