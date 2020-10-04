Interest waiver: Those with home loans and personal loans to benefit the most

In a bid to handhold small borrowers and ensure that the burden of waving off compounding interest on loans for the six-month moratorium period does not fall on banks, the Centre, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, has stated that it would bear the cost of the waiver relief.

By capping the relief to only loans upto ₹2 crore and to the compound interest component (interest on interest), the Centre has limited its outgo to ₹5,000-6,000 crore. This is assuming that all borrowers are offered the relief — whether they opted for the moratorium or not.

Interestingly, the RBI data (interest rate and credit limit-wise loans) as of March 2020, suggests that over 75 per cent of loans upto ₹2 crore are charged 6-12 per cent interest rates. Hence, nearly half of the ₹6,000-odd crore of interest on interest waiver will pertain to such loans that are currently charged 6-12 per cent. Loans that are charged over 20 per cent would also constitute over 15-18 per cent of the Centre’s proposed waiver relief.

Of the loans charged 6-12 per cent interest rate currently, a sizeable portion pertains to loans given to manufacturing/processing and trading industry, and housing loans. Personal loans and credit cards benefit the most in the over 20 per cent interest rate category. Also, given that over 90 per cent of loans in the housing, personal and credit card loan segment fall in the upto ₹2 crore category, it would appear that such segments should draw the maximum benefit of the Centre’s proposed waiver offer.

The final contours of the waiver will be known after the Supreme Court’s verdict on October 5.

Who gets the benefit?

The Centre, in its affidavit, has informed the Supreme Court that loans up to ₹2 crore will be eligible for waiver of compound interest during the six-month moratorium period between March and August 2020. It has listed eight categories of loans — MSME loans, education loans, housing loan, consumer durable loans, credit card dues, auto loans, personal loans to professionals and consumption loans.

Data suggests that over 90 per cent of loan accounts in the system and 40-50 per cent of loans by value will benefit from the Centre waiving off interest on interest. A chunk of the retail loans such as housing, consumer durables, vehicle, education, personal loans and credit card dues fall within the ₹2 crore threshold.

About 50-60 per cent of loans charged 6-12 per cent interest rate pertain to public sector banks (mostly home loans), while private banks hold the lion’s share in loans such as credit cards carrying interest rate of over 20 per cent.