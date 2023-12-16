The global equity markets have seen a strong surge last week. The US Federal Reserve’s #usfed decision to leave the rates unchanged and hinting at three rate cuts next year has taken the #dowjones, #nifty and the #banknifty indices to record highs last week. Charts are looking strong. There is room for more rise going forward. However, key resistances are also coming up which will need a close watch.
#nifty has support at 21,200-21,000. Outlook is bullish. #Nifty can rise to 21,700-21,750. Thereafter a corrective fall to 20,800-20,500 is a possibility. In case the #nifty50 manages to break above 21,750, the upside can extend up to 22,000-22,200.
#niftybank index is bullish. Support is around 47,800. #banknifty index can rise to 49,700-49,900. From there a corrective fall to 48,000 is possible.
#dowjones is looking very strong. It can outperform the Indian markets. Strong support is in the 36,200-36,000 region. #dowjones can rise to 39,200-39,300 in the coming weeks. After that a corrective fall to 37,000-36,500 can be seen.
