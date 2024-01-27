#Nifty50 and #NiftyBank continued to fall last week in line with our expectation. The outlook remains weak. #Nifty and #NiftyBankindex can fall more from here. However, crucial supports are coming up for the #Nifty and #NiftyBank index which can halt the current fall. The price action around those supports will need a close watch for a reversal.
#Nifty50 has resistance at 21,500-21,600. #nifty can fall to 21,000-20,900 or 20,700. The level of 20,700 is a crucial support from where the #Nifty can rise back to 21,100-21,200.
#NiftyBank index has resistance at 45,350 and 46,300. It can fall to 40,000 or 43,600-43,400. But thereafter #niftybankinde can see a fresh rise to 46,000-46,300.
#DowJones has resistance at 38,400 which can be tested this week. A break above it will be very bullish to see 39,000 and higher levels. But a pull-back from 38,400 can take the #dowjones down to 37,800 or 37,650. A break below 37,650 can drag the #dowjonesindex down to 37,200-37,100.
