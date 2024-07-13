Neelesh: We have been constructive throughout the period since Covid. The point is that macros are quite good. That said, one cannot talk about macros alone and forget valuations. But, as mentioned earlier, if you dissect the market, valuations are not expensive. We are less than 20 times on forward earnings. This is not something obscene. Some of the large pockets are surprisingly not expensive. They are large in terms of percentage of total market capitalisation, but lower in terms of count. Oil, IT, consumer, large banks are some of the segments that have opportunities. The fact is that if markets have moved by 22 per cent CAGR in five years, earnings have also mirrored the growth. We always tell investors that if they come in with at least a three-year horizon, there is decent money to be made. However, the worry is always oil. While it has not gone up, it hasn’t come down either. It has multiple repercussions on things starting from the current account to inflation. The worry is also on some segments of markets being in a bubble or froth.