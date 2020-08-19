Experts say that tax charter is old wine in new bottle

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Last week, the Centre announced a new Taxpayer Charter that lists out an income taxpayer’s rights and obligations. Other countries like UK and Australia also have similar taxpayer charters that spell out the rights and obligations of taxpayers.
“What the Taxpayer Charter is trying to do is to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers,” says Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner at Nangia Andersen LLP. “That is what it is basically meant to do. There does not seem to be anything new in this. Most of the elements have been spoken of in the past by the previous finance ministers.”
Australia and UK have strived to codify their tax charters into an institutional philosophy on how their revenue collecting agencies deal with taxpayers. There are frequent reviews of the implementation of their taxpayer charter by these countries.
In India’s case, there has been no such announcement yet other than a one-page enumerating rights and obligations of a taxpayer, nor does it stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act, 1962. The announcement of the charter seems to be an attempt to tone down the adversarial approach that the Income Tax Department has taken in the past with taxpayers. How this works with the new faceless assessment and appeal scheme has to be seen.
“There is a statement (in the charter) to treat the taxpayers as honest,” says Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner at Deloitte India. “I can quote this, if I feel that the queries that are being raised (by Income Tax officials) are vindictive and not a positive approach.”
A lawyer, who represents the Income Tax Department in court cases, said revenue targets for income tax officials will deter any meaningful change to the taxpayer’s experience in their dealings with the department.
Saraswathi Kasturirangan of Deloitte India feels that compliance with the Taxpayer Charter is something the Income Tax Department should expect from its officers to make sure that it is adhered to, along with stiff revenue targets.
The practice of high revenue targets has already been flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General in a 2018 report on the Income Tax Department. This has led to the value of disputed tax demand cases touching nearly ₹10-lakh crore.
“What the government is doing is to make a clear statement of intent,” adds Jhunjhunwala of Nangia. “However, on the ground, it needs to be seen if officers are still driven by revenue targets”.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
The stock of DLF gained 6.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ...
₹1056 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510701085 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed ...
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...