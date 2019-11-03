Finance can be a child’s play too

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Most parents are worried about their children’s future. Educating them, teaching them the right values, inculcating compassion — the list is long. More importantly, will children manage money judiciously?
Preparing them for this is not a difficult task. It can be achieved by ingraining the basics of finance at a young age. Here are a few suggestions to meet this objective.
The best way to introduce financial concepts to children below five years is through fables such as The Ant and the grasshopper, The three little pigs and The thirsty crow. For instance, in The Ant and the grasshopper tale, the lesson can be “for tomorrow's success, you have to start working today, and those who do not plan for the long term are doomed to fail in life”.
In its ‘Financial Education’ initiative, to teach general banking concepts to various target groups, including school-going children, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with study material (available on its website), which include story books such as Raju and the Money Tree, Money Kumar and the Monetary Policy, Raju and the Sky Ladder, Raju and the friendly ATM and Raju and the Debit Card. The titles explain monetary concepts to young inquisitive minds with illustrations.
A child’s first introduction to savings can be through a piggy-bank, with parents as the first contributors. Gifts from friends and relatives can then be added to the kitty. Parents can take the kids for shopping with proceeds from the piggy bank and make them pay for items they wish to buy. If the money is insufficient, the child should be made to get something less expensive or wait until he/she saves more money.
If the children want to spend the savings on worthless items, allow them to. They would eventually realise that they wasted the money and, in the process, learn the art of spending effectively.
There are apps available online that teach kids money management skills. ‘My Piggy Bank Savings Tracker’ app is one such.
It allows children to set goals and track their financial progress.
To start with, the children can specify the purpose, the cost involved and the investment amount. It also allows them to save money in piggy banks and withdraw to meet the goals.
The children can visualise the progress and challenges in meeting the target. The app also issues due date alerts for multiple goals with images.
With most banks allowing children to open savings accounts, you can also consider assisting them to open an account to manage their finances. For example, HDFC Bank’s Kids Advantage account offers facilities such as debit card, education insurance cover, money maximiser and free net banking. It gives free education insurance cover of ₹1 lakh in the event of death of parent/guardian.
Under the Money Maximizer scheme, if the kid’s account exceeds ₹35,000, an amount above ₹25,000 would be automatically transferred to a fixed deposit of one year and a day. Similarly, Canara Bank’s Junior Savings Account offers a host of facilities to minors above the age of 10.
To encourage the savings habit among school-going children aged 10 and above, the government has allowed schools to open the Sanchayika scheme in post office savings accounts.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism