I am a 40-year-old working professional. My current insurance policy covers my wife and children. I recently received a call from someone claiming to be an insurance agent. He asked me for some personal details after which he ended the call abruptly. How can I, as a working parent, better protect myself from potential fake insurance agents in the future?

When you buy insurance, you may have to share a gamut of information with the insurer. So, it’s critical to ensure you’re sharing your details with a trustworthy and legitimate system or person. Caution in safeguarding your information is not just important while buying insurance but for other financial services as well.

The initial and crucial step to protect yourself from potential fake insurance agents is to gather the agent’s details and insist on a face-to-face meeting, as this in-person interaction is instrumental in verifying their credentials. It also allows an insight into the individual’s understanding and proficiency in insurance and related products. Agents will typically have a comprehensive understanding of the products offered by the company they represent, enabling them to provide you with helpful guidance.

Furthermore, avoid sharing personal or sensitive information over the phone, as legitimate insurance agents should not request such details without prior verification. Be cautious of high-pressure tactics employed by scammers to rush you into making quick decisions. If something about the call raises suspicion or makes you feel uncomfortable, trust your instincts and terminate the conversation. I will reiterate that always ask for a call-back number and verify its authenticity through official sources and insist on a face-to-face meeting before engaging further.

The writer is Chief Agency Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Send your queries to insurancequeries@thehindu.co.in

